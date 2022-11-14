Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas comes clean about affair as Kerry unsettles her?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, November 14) Kerry asks Chas a favour.

But will she end up coming clean about her affair with Al?

Meanwhile Moira makes a decision as she struggles to keep Kyle’s secret.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas comes clean?

For months Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman.

However a couple of weeks ago he was shot after being confronted by Cain.

Cain had discovered his sister was having an affair with Al and tricked him into meeting.

Cain took a shotgun to the meeting but told him it was only to get his attention.

As Al and Cain began to fight, Cain’s 10-year-old son Kyle saw them fighting.

He picked up the gun and warned Al to leave his dad alone.

Al and Cain tried to get Kyle to put the gun down, but when Al went to grab it, Kyle shot him.

Cain took the blame for Al’s death and is currently in prison. He warned Chas not to tell anyone about the affair.

Meanwhile Kyle’s mum Amy and Moira found out what Kyle had done.

Currently Chas and Kerry believe that it was Cain who killed Al.

Meanwhile Al’s fiancée Kerry and Chas’s husband still have no idea about the affair.

Kerry has been confiding in Chas and she has been trying to support her.

But is the truth about to come out?

Tonight Chas is thrown when Kerry tells her that Al’s funeral is tomorrow and asks if she will go with her.

Will the guilt finally get to Chas? Is she about to come clean?

Moira makes a big decision

After discovering Kyle killed Al, Moira has been struggling knowing her husband could be facing life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

She agreed to keep the secret. But last week Amy fled Emmerdale with Kyle.

Tonight Moira’s agitated during her visit with Cain in prison.

Cain is worried when Moira admits she’s not cut out for this and Amy got it right by running away.

Moira makes a decision of her own.

Spoilers for this week reveal that Moira decides to leave the village herself with Isaac.

How will Cain react?

Nicola forgives Naomi?

Following the trial last week, Nicola is touched by Naomi’s sincerity.

She gains a new sense of closure.

Are things starting to look up for Nicola?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

