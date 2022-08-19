Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity’s behaviour leaves Mack concerned following baby loss

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, August 19 2022) reveal Charity‘s behaviour leaves Mack concerned following the loss of their baby.

Will she open up to him?

Meanwhile Chas is torn between wanting to be with Al and her responsibility to Faith.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Charity tries to continue with normal life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity’s behaviour leaves Mack concerned

Recently Charity told her boyfriend Mackenzie that she is pregnant.

Although she initially wanted to have an abortion, the two had a chat and she made the decision to keep their baby.

However in last night’s episode (Thursday, August 18) Charity ended up collapsing in pain while Mack was out with her son Moses.

When he returned home, he found Charity and quickly rushed her to the hospital.

They went down to the early pregnancy unit and had a scan.

A doctor soon confirmed that Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and not viable, leaving them both devastated.

The couple tried to process what was happening and Charity prepared herself for what she must do.

Later Mack told Noah that his mum was pregnant and that they lost the baby.

Noah was sad to hear what happened and tried to support Charity.

In tonight’s episode, Charity makes it clear that she’s dealing with the loss of her pregnancy by moving on with normal life.

But Mack is concerned and still devastated over their loss.

What will Chas do? (Credit: ITV)

Chas is torn

Chas has been having an affair with Al Chapman for weeks.

After discovering Faith’s cancer returned and is terminal, Chas opened up to Al and the two shared a kiss.

They began sleeping together and although they agreed their relationship was only physical, it has become clear that they’re developing feelings for each other.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy has no idea that she’s been cheating on him.

Tonight Chas is torn between her desire for Al and her responsibility towards her mother.

What will Chas do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!