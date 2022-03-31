Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity in danger as Moira exacts revenge?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, April 31 2022) reveal Moira sets out to get revenge on Charity.

Meanwhile Samson cruelly rejects Cathy and Nate is missing his daughter.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Moira wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira gets revenge on Charity

A few weeks ago, Charity fired Mack from the pub and she nearly kissed her ex-girlfriend Vanessa.

Mack doesn’t know about the kiss, but when he suggested to Charity that he moved in, she wasn’t keen on the idea.

Upset, Mack ended things with Charity and told him he’s going back to Scotland.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 30) Vanessa told Paddy how she and Charity nearly kissed and he let slip to Moira.

However she was convinced there was actually a kiss and soon suggested driving Charity to see Mack in Scotland so the two can talk face-to-face.

Charity was delighted by the offer, but oblivious that Moira had a vengeful scheme in mind.

Tonight Moira is determined to avenge her brother. Moira and Charity set off in Moira’s truck to see Mack.

But it’s not long before Moira abandons Charity on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.

Charity is stuck there without her purse of phone. Is she in danger?

Samson rejects Cathy, but how will she react? (Credit: ITV)

Samson breaks Cathy’s heart

After finding out Cathy has been telling people they’re together, Samson cruelly crushes an embarrassed Cathy when he declares he has no interest in her.

Nate misses his daughter but will he get to see her soon? (Credit: ITV)

Nate is missing Frankie

At Tall Trees, Nate is gutted as he watched old videos of his daughter Frankie.

He’s devastated to be missing out on time with her.

Mandy Dingle reflects on her almost-wedding (Credit: ITV)

Mandy looks back at the past

Meanwhile Mandy realises what date it is and reflects on her would-be wedding a year ago today.

