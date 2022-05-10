Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity horrified as she walks in on terrifying scene with Chloe and Noah

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, May 10) reveal Charity is horrified as she walks in on a terrifying scene with Chloe and Noah.

Meanwhile Gabby finds a gift left for Thomas by Jamie, and Faith makes things worse for herself.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Noah tries to trap Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity walks in on a terrifying scenario

Noah is happy as he returns to the house with the carefully selected snacks he’s brought for Chloe.

However he isn’t prepared for her frostiness and when she confronts him, he doesn’t react well.

He tries to stop her from taking his laptop and attempts to trap her in his house.

It’s not long before Noah’s mum Charity walks in on this terrifying scenario. What will she do?

Gabby is terrified when she finds a gift from Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Gun horror at Home Farm

Over the last couple of weeks, Gabby has been left fearing Jamie will return to take their son, Thomas.

This week, Billy and Dawn admitted a hooded figure had been seen on CCTV around Home Farm.

But is it Jamie?

Tonight, when Gabby finds a gift for Thomas, she goes cold knowing that it has been left for him by his father, Jamie.

Before long, the gun cupboard at Home Farm is broken into and an anonymous hand reaches in and takes a shotgun… whoever it is is not armed.

Has Faith made everything worse? (Credit: ITV)

Faith makes things worse

Faith is desperate to get somewhere fast.

However when the bus fails to show she grows frustrated and picks a fight in the street with Amelia and offends her.

On a roll, self destructive Faith makes her day a lot worse for herself when she flips out, grabs one of Amelia’s dumbbell weights and throws it at the window of Dan’s door.

Moira stands there appalled. How can Faith make amends?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

