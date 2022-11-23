Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity finds out about Mack and Chloe’s baby?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday November 23, 2022), Charity notices Chloe ordering a soft drink and suspects that she’s pregnant.

Confronting her, Charity asks who the father is, but will she find out the truth?

Also, Chloe storms into The Woolpack and accuses someone of having an affair with Al.

But, is she barking up the wrong tree?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Will Charity find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity finds out about Chloe’s pregnancy

Tonight, Chloe has a sonogram and gets to hear her baby’s heartbeat.

She’s left feeling emotional.

Later on, Charity spots her ordering a soft drink in the pub and goes to confront her.

She realises that Chloe’s pregnant.

Charity tells Chloe that her secret’s safe.

However, she can’t help asking who the father is.

Will Chloe tell Charity the truth about Mack?

Chloe thinks she’s figured out who Al’s mystery woman is (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe works out who Al’s other woman is?

Chloe still thinks that Priya is Al’s other woman and shows her the bank statements she found.

Priya cross checks the statements and assures Chloe that she wasn’t the one having an affair.

However, she does believe that Al was cheating on Kerry.

Everything seems to click into place for Chloe as she goes to accuse someone in The Woolpack.

As Chloe bursts in, throwing accusations about, Chas panics.

But, is her secret safe?

Has Chloe accused the right woman?

It’s the end of the road for Liam and Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Liam and Leyla split up

Last night (Tuesday November 22, 2022), Liam and Leyla had a very awkward meal together.

However, they tried to make up for it by sharing a kiss and heading upstairs together.

Tonight, they face reality and realise that their marriage is tainted with misery.

They sit down and decide that their relationship has come to an end.

Liam and Leyla split up and remove their wedding rings, unable to save their marriage.

Samson doesn’t feel wanted (Credit: ITV)

Samson’s cast out of his family

After being furious at Sam and Lydia for spending time with Esther, Samson is starting to feel unwanted.

Lydia decides to help Amelia organise a christening for Esther.

Noah also gets to help out, acting as the baby’s father.

Samson heads home and realises that everyone is getting on just fine without him.

He starts to feel pushed out of his family.

But, will this make him change his ways?

