Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, March 24) reveal Charity finally does the right thing when it comes to her family.

Meanwhile Jai hopes he and Laurel will get back together, and Marcus and Ethan go on another date.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Will Chas move back to the Woolpack? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity Dingle finally does the right thing

After everything that’s happened with Marlon, Lydia is determined to bring feuding family members back together.

Lydia delivers Chas some tough love, challenging her to be the bigger person in her feud with Charity.

Listening to Lydia, Chas joins her family in the Woolpack and Chas and Charity settle back into their old rhythm behind the bar.

Life at the pub struggles without Marlon.

After a heart-to-heart, Charity begs Chas to move back into the pub, but will she?

Jai wants Laurel back (Credit: ITV)

Jai holds out hope for him and Laurel

Meanwhile Jai believes there’s hope for him and Laurel.

Laurel is frustrated that Jai thinks he can fix their relationship and Jai is devastated by the depth of Laurel’s pain as she shoos him away.

Later Laurel is gutted when Arthur, who is unaware of the real reason for Jai and Laurel’s breakup, accuses his mum of sleeping with someone else.

When Jai finds out, he’s quick to set Arthur straight.

Will he tell Arthur the truth?

Ethan and Marcus grow closer (Credit: ITV)

Marcus and Ethan’s date goes well

Marcus and Ethan go to lunch and sparks are flying between the two of them.

The two end up passionately kissing in the HOP office.

Is this the start of a new romance?

