Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Car crash horror leaves teen fighting for her life

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight (May 25) reveal that a sudden car crash leaves one village teen fighting for her life. But who? And will she pull through?

Elsewhere, Manpreet clashes with Charles’s mother, and Ryan is hit with a blast from the past. Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Nicola and Moira are caught up in a devastating car crash (Credit: ITV)

Horror car crash leaves Angel fighting for her life

Nicola tells Jimmy that he did the right thing by cutting Tom out of his life. But Jimmy’s agony over relations with his nephew is beginning to affect his family life. Nicola reminds him that he needs to sharpen up and focus on what matters.

Later, she is furious when she learns that Jimmy forgot to take Angel to her dentist’s appointment. Her stress levels hitting the roof, she decides to take Angel herself.

Has Nicola and Jimmy’s distraction killed their daughter? (Credit: ITV)

Rushing Angel into the car, Nicola continues ranting at her daughter as they drive into town. However, disaster strikes as they reach a blind junction on the outskirts of the village.

Colliding with Moira’s car, both parties are rocked by the massive impact. In shock, Nicola and Moira rush to the back of Nicola’s mashed-up car, where Angel is lying unconscious on the back seat.

Will Angel survive?

Charles’s mum, Claudette, is in town (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet leaves a bad first impression

After clashing with a woman in the cafe, Manpreet is horrified when she later turns up at Woodbine. She is thrown to realise that it’s none other than Charles’s mother, Claudette.

Relations between the pair get even frostier when Claudette remarks on Manpreet jilting Charles in the past.

Later, while alone with Charles, Manpreet tells him that she’s struggling with Claudette. Unfortunately, Claudette is just out of sight, listening in… how will she react?

Gail is back in town… but what does she want? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is faced with a blast from the past

Ryan is shocked when an unexpected face from the past appears in the village. It’s old friend – and lover – Gail, who was last seen in the village in 2019.

He’s suspicious to see her back in his life after four years. But what does Gail want?

