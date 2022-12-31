Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Can Jacob make it right after causing huge heartbreak?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Saturday December 31, 2022), Jacob tries to make things right after upsetting David by lying to his friends.

As David suffers from heartbreak after Jacob lies about who his parents are, Jacob feels guilty.

Can Jacob make things up to David in Emmerdale spoilers?

Can Jacob make it up to David? (Credit: ITV)

Jacob has some making up to do

Jacob feels guilty after lying to his friends.

After a fake family meal in which he pretended that Liam was his dad, Jacob’s feeling bad.

He wanted his friends to praise him for having a doctor as a dad but now he’s regretting telling the lie.

David’s devastated after finding out Jacob’s lies.

He can’t believe that Jacob would want Liam for a dad instead of him.

Jacob tries to make things up to David.

But, will David forgive his son?

Bob’s tunes don’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob gets ridiculed

Bob’s excited to become a DJ for the New Year’s party.

He gets his playlist ready.

However, he soon gets ridiculed for his choice of songs.

They’re extremely out-of-date and aren’t current.

Can Bob please everyone with his playlist?

Will Bob be able to wow with some chart-topping hits?

Will Bernice’s support group be a success? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice sets out on a mission

Bernice has been struggling to deal with her menopause diagnosis.

After Nicola mocked her and failed to take her menopause seriously, Bernice was left feeling sorry for herself.

However, she then started to come round to the idea of getting support.

The support available for those going through the menopause isn’t right for Bernice so, tonight, she decides to modernise things.

She sets out to recruit people for a menopause support group.

But, will her support group get people talking?

Will Bernice’s group be a success?

