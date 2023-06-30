Our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (June 30) reveal that Cain Dingle’s suspicions about son Nate Robinson grow when he overhears him making a mysterious phone call. But what is Nate up to?

Elsewhere, Amelia’s stalker hell escalates when Lloyd manages to get a hold of her phone number. How will Dan react? And, in the wake of Victoria’s ultimatum, Wendy has a decision to make. What will she do?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Cain is convinced that son Nate is up to something (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s suspicions grow

Yesterday’s episode of the soap (June 29) saw Nate enjoying spending time with daughter Frankie. However, Cain was left suspicious and wondering whether his son might be up to something.

As Cain grows increasingly suspicious, he secretly hangs back while Nate makes a dodgy phone call. Is Nate hiding something? If so, how will Cain react?

Nate makes a sly phone call, unaware that Cain is listening in (Credit: ITV)

Dan calls the police on stalker Lloyd

Tensions are high after Amelia’s encounter with stalker Lloyd. Things worsen when Lloyd manages to get hold of her number.

Panicked, Dan calls the police. They arrive to investigate his complaint – but will they be able to stop Lloyd’s harassment campaign?

Will Wendy put a stop to her affair with Doctor Liam? (Credit: ITV)

Wendy has a decision to make

Yesterday’s episode of the soap saw Victoria discover Wendy and Liam’s affair after stumbling across evidence of their betrayal. Confronting Wendy, she told her that she knew everything. Wendy begged Victoria to keep quiet – but will she?

In tonight’s episode, Wendy must decide what to do next – but will put a stop to her affair with Doctor Liam?

