Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain receives a final message from Faith

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday December 23, 2022), Cain receives a final message from Faith in the form of a Christmas card.

As he receives the card, Cain can’t bring himself to read it.

What is Faith’s final message for Cain in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Cain gets a Christmas card from Faith (Credit: ITV)

Cain receives a message from Faith

Tonight, Cain gets some letters from a mysterious person whilst in prison.

He rips the letters up, not wanting to have anything to do with them.

Meanwhile, Isaac and Kyle receive some Christmas presents but they don’t know who they are from.

Moira feels uncomfortable as she questions who the presents are from.

Moira visits Cain to ask him if he knows anything about the presents.

Cain tries to hide his worry.

Moira hands the prison guard a Christmas card from Faith, that she wrote before her death.

Cain gets given the card but can’t bring himself to read it.

What does Faith’s final message to Cain say?

Turning his attention towards the mysterious person who has been writing letters to him, Cain rings the person up but gets shut down.

Cain’s furious

But, what does this mystery person want from him?

Liam gets himself in a sticky situation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Christmas plans get messy

With Leyla having no plans this Christmas, Liam has too many.

Jimmy invites Liam to spend Christmas at their house, worrying that he’ll be alone after his break up from Leyla.

Liam agrees and is grateful for the offer.

However, later on, Rishi also invites Liam round to his.

Liam worries that he’s made too many promises that he won’t be able to keep.

Meanwhile, Leyla tries to mask her upset at the fact that she’ll be spending Christmas day alone.

Will Leyla be okay this Christmas?

