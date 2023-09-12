In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 12), Cain keeps more secrets from Moira as he and Caleb plan to leave the village.

After Cain receives a mysterious text message, he asks Cain to leave the village with him.

But, why are they both planning to up and leave in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain gets a text (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb plan to leave the village

Tonight, Cain gets a mysterious text whilst spending some time with Caleb in the Woolpack.

He then keeps more secrets from Moira and asks Caleb if he’d like to leave the village with him for a bit.

Viewers will know that Cain and Caleb recently bonded with each other, with Caleb finally being allowed to drink from the Dingle welly.

Caleb had also asked Cain if he’d like to run his business with Nicky and Nate.

But, what’s this mysterious text all about? Is it all part of the bonding experience? And, how will Moira react when she finds out what they’re planning?

Amelia moves in to the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia settles in with Chas

Recently, Amelia realised that she couldn’t keep living on her own with Esther.

After Dan went to prison, she’d been kidding herself that she was fine on her own.

However, Chas then offered for her and Esther to move into the Woolpack.

Amelia rejected the offer at first but then realised that this would be the best thing for them both.

Tonight, Amelia settles in to the Woolpack, living with Chas and is ready to contribute to the Woolpack.

Excited to help out, she soon gets involved with the running of the bar as Chas watches on.

But, will Amelia be a great asset to the team? And, will she settle in well to her new life at the Woolpack?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!