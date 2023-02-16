Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain humiliates Will in awful act of revenge

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, February 16), Cain humiliates Will in an act of revenge after he stopped him from seeing Kyle.

Cain gets his own back by letting one of Kim’s stud horses loose.

How will Will react in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Will is out of his depth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain humiliates Will

Last night (Wednesday, February 15), Will was minding Kyle at the playground when Cain approached him.

Will stopped Kyle from spending time with Cain, noting that it would break his bail conditions.

Tonight, Cain gets his revenge on Will.

Will apologises to Amy for how things went with Cain yesterday.

However, he doesn’t realise that Cain’s already started a plan of revenge.

Outside, Will’s shocked to see Apollo, Kim’s stud horse, has escaped from his horse stall.

Cain watches from a distance as Will tries to control the roaming horse.

A short while later, Caleb and Sam arrive with a horse box to help out, despite Caleb making it clear that he still doesn’t like Will.

Cain’s thrilled that his plan has worked.

He’s successfully brought Will down a peg.

But, will Will realise that Cain was responsible for his humiliation?

Marcus and Ethan’s date doesn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Naomi tries to boost Marcus’ confidence

Marcus and Ethan’s relationship has hit troubled waters.

Tonight, the couple try to go on a date to strengthen their relationship.

However, Marcus returns home disheartened after his date with Ethan didn’t go to plan.

Naomi tries to boost Marcus’ confidence by going on a night out with him instead.

But, will they get into any trouble whilst out on the town?

Vinny toasts to Liv (Credit: ITV)

Vinny struggles through Liv’s 21st birthday

Tonight is not only the first birthday Liv isn’t around for, it’s also her 21st birthday.

Vinny grieves as he toasts to the birthday girl, devastated that she didn’t live to see 21.

How will Vinny cope?

Will his family support him through this difficult day?

