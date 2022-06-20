Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain attacks Liam after heartbreaking revelation

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 20 2022) reveal Cain is infuriated after he discovers Liam knew about Faith’s cancer.

Meanwhile Nicola struggles following her attack and David is still worried about money.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Cain lashes out at Liam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain attacks Liam

Last month Faith told her daughter-in-law Moira that she believed her cancer had returned.

Moira took Faith to her hospital appointment where she learnt her cancer was back and although it is treatable, it’s not curable.

For weeks, Faith wanted to keep her diagnosis hidden from her family.

However in last week’s scenes, Chas threw a birthday party for Faith and Moira managed to trick Cain, who doesn’t have a good relationship with Faith, into attending.

At the party, Faith revealed to her family that her cancer was back.

Tonight Chas is still struggling after finding out about her mother’s illness.

Chas’s heart breaks even further when Faith breaks the news that she doesn’t want to carry on with her chemotherapy.

She confronts Cain with the news that Faith wants to stop her treatment.

Chas knows that Cain is the only one their mum will listen to, she tries to persuade him to reach out to Faith.

But later Cain lashes out at Liam when he learns he also knew about Faith’s cancer.

He throws his friend to the ground before retreating. Is Liam going to be okay?

Nicola is still upset following her attack (Credit: ITV)

Nicola struggles

Last week, Nicola was attacked by a group of teenage girls in a car park.

After the attack she ended up in hospital. But when she returned home, it became clear she’s not okay.

Tonight Nicola is still struggling with what happened.

Is she going to be alright?

David’s money struggles continue (Credit: ITV)

David’s money troubles continue

David continues to worry about money.

Will he confide in Victoria?

