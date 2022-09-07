Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain and Chas make controversial decision about Faith

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, September 7) reveal Chas and Cain make a decision about Faith being around the grandchildren.

Meanwhile Sandra tricks Liv into having a drink in the Woolpack, and Charles is left worried about what Nicola is planning.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Faith steals a chameleon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Cain make a heartbreaking decision

Faith plots a way to see her grandchildren without supervision.

Later Faith brings Sarah and Kyle to the Woolpack. They’re both shocked when Faith surprises them with a chameleon she’s stolen from the vets.

But Faith is panicking when she realises the chameleon has escaped.

Meanwhile in the bar, Al is astonished to see a chameleon.

He manages to get the chameleon back in its cage, but Cain and Chas aren’t happy with Faith’s stunt.

Faith begs them not to stop her from making more memories with her grandkids and their hearts break.

But it looks like their minds have been made up.

Liv takes a sip of alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Sandra tricks Liv

In the Woolpack Sandra jumps on the opportunity to sneakily switch Liv’s drink for an alcoholic one.

When Liv takes a sip she recoils and Bob is left horrified, blaming himself for the mix up.

Liv is worried that the door to her alcoholism has been opened.

Sandra is thrilled as she continues to stir the situation.

Later Vinny catches Liv out for not being honest about swallowing the alcohol and she’s offended that he thinks she wanted to drink.

They begin to argue and Liv ends up storming out, leaving Sandra smiling.

Nicola is furious with Charles (Credit: ITV)

Nicola blames Charles

Still furious that Naomi won’t tell the truth about her attack, Nicola berates Charles for siding with Naomi.

He’s left uneasy at the thought of Nicola planning revenge and ruining his and Manpreet‘s careers.

What will Nicola do?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

