Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob suffers a heart attack after punching Liam

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Bob Hope suffers a heart attack after punching Doctor Liam during a heated confrontation. But will Bob survive?

This comes as Bob continues to fume over Wendy and Liam’s affair. After another run-in with Liam, Bob sees red and punches Liam.

But will he survive the ensuing heart attack?

Elsewhere, Dan and Amelia prepare for his impending prison sentence. Can he make the most of what time remains with his family?

Angry Bob squares up to Doctor Liam (Credit: ITV)

Bob has a heart attack after punching Liam

As the week begins, Bob continues to fume about Wendy and Liam’s affair. At work, Liam is shocked when Wendy hands in her resignation.

Grateful that Liam understands her position, Wendy is looking forward to repairing her relationship with Bob. But, after another run-in with Archie outside the B&B, Bob is feeling particularly grumpy.

In a state of fury, Bob has to be restrained from further attacking Liam (Credit: ITV)

As he launches Archie’s football into the air, he’s distracted when he sees Wendy and Liam together. He jumps to the assumption that the affair is back on.

Seeing red, Bob punches Liam in the face. Then, despite the villagers’ attempts to calm Bob down, he launches Archie’s football at Liam.

Just then, Bob suffers a heart attack. The villagers watch in a state of shock as Bob is carried away in an ambulance.

With the village reeling, the blame game begins. Will Bob survive?

Following a heated confrontation, Bob’s heart gives out (Credit: ITV)

Chas has some words of wisdom for Dan

Having returned to the village following their aborted escape plan, Amelia worries about her dad. She’s scared that he’s given up all hope.

Dan arrives outside the Woolpack for an early pint. Once he gets in, he tells Chas that it’s Lloyd’s funeral today.

Feeling bolstered by Chas’s words of support and advice, Dan thinks about how he can best spend his time with Amelia. Can he make the most of their remaining time together?

