Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle and Vinny turn to each other

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, February 17), Belle and Vinny turn to crime together in a bid to help the Dingles.

The pair end up stealing from Eric to help their family with the heating.

Will Belle and Vinny get caught in Emmerdale spoilers? Or, more to the point, is this the beginning of them getting together?

Belle and Vinny turn to crime (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Vinny steal oil from Eric

With the Dingles struggling to keep their heating on amidst financial worries, Belle and Vinny team up to do something about it.

As the Dingles battle through the cold, Belle and Vinny sneakily steal oil from Eric’s oil tank.

They’re almost caught out but manage to get away before they’re rumbled.

Back at home, the pair raise a glass in celebration as they praise themselves for a successful job well done.

Lydia’s delighted to have the heating back on and thanks Belle and Vinny, glossing over the fact that they’ve committed a crime.

But, will Eric find out what Belle and Vinny have done?

Will they get in trouble with the police? Will the joint venture bring them closer tongether?

Is Ethan cheating on Marcus? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan cheats on Marcus?

After hitting a rocky patch in their relationship, Ethan tells Marcus that he still wants them to find a house together.

Marcus breathes a sigh of relief.

However, later on, Ethan receives a message from a mystery man.

Marcus is paranoid when he sees Ethan get into a stranger’s car.

But does Marcus have a right to be worried?

Is Ethan cheating on Marcus?

Who is this mystery man?

Naomi has her doubts (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi confides in Victoria

Naomi is currently in a relationship with Nate.

However, tonight, she meets up with Victoria and tells her about her relationship struggles.

Will Victoria be able to give Naomi some useful advice?

Can Naomi save her relationship with Nate?

