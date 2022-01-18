Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Chas and Marlon get some bad news about the pub.

Meanwhile Billy and Dawn fall out.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Bad news for Chas

Chas gets bad news (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Marlon are gutted their insurance claim is void as they failed to mention the development plans.

Seeing no other way out, Chas agrees to sign the papers Al has drafted for the ownership of the Woolpack.

Later, on a country road, Al is frustrated when Gavin tells him to offer Chas and Marlon less money.

Dawn and Billy fall out

Billy and Dawn argue (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile newly engaged couple Dawn and Billy fall out and soon Dawn’s dad Will gets involved.

Will Liv be okay?

Will Liv be okay? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, January 17) Vinny went to visit Liv in prison and she wanted to know when she was being released, following news Meena killed Ben Tucker.

Vinny explained to her that Meena didn’t confess to him about the murders and she hadn’t confessed to the police.

He said Manpreet had suffered a heart attack and hadn’t come around yet. Vinny said to Liv that Manpreet needs to talk to the police and she needs to just be patient.

However Liv was furious and accused Vinny of not trying hard enough to get her free.

Later in her cell, Liv asked her cellmate Mel for alcohol, but things turned nasty.

Mel ended up locking the cell door and beat Liv up.

She was later found by prison officers unconscious and covered in blood on the floor. Will Liv be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

