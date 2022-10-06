Emmerdale silhouette
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Another surprise return causes trouble for one couple

Tracy is back

By Charlotte Rodrigues

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Thursday, October 6 2022) Tracy returns to the village with her daughter Frankie.

Meanwhile Kerry proposes to Al, but someone soon catches him with Chas.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale Tracy looks on as Nate cuddles daughter Frankie
Tracy is back, but Nate misses Naomi in court (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy returns to the village

Nate assures Naomi that he will be there for the for the plea hearing.

But he’s soon distracted when he spots Tracy and Frankie in the Woolpack beer garden.

He’s unable to keep his promise to Naomi as he spends time with his ex-girlfriend and daughter.

How will Naomi react?

Emmerdale Kerry and Al
Kerry proposes but Al wants to end things (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry proposes to Al

Al feels uncomfortable as Kerry tries to get information from him about the house she saw him viewing.

She’s completely in love and decides to plan a surprise of her own.

Meanwhile Al and Chas meet up and he tells her he’s going to end his relationship with Kerry.

He arrives at the Woolpack and prepares to break up with Kerry.

But he’s completely shocked when she performs a rap and proposes to him.

As everyone cringes, Chas tries to hide her upset.

Al is not sure how to respond but eventually says yes to getting engaged.

Emmerdale Al and Chas kissing
Someone catches Al and Chas kissing (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al caught

Outside the pub, Chas is furious. However Al insists he’s still committed to her.

Unable to resist sharing a moment of passion, Al and Chas share a kiss.

But they’re both shocked when someone catches them.

Emmerdale Faith looks pale and concerned
What has Faith found out? (Credit: ITV)

Faith finds out a huge secret

Meanwhile Faith overhears a big secret and is unsure what to do with the information.

What has she learnt? Will she tell anyone?

Emmerdale Harriet
Harriet tells Wendy she still loves Will (Credit: ITV)

Harriet makes a confession

Upset, Harriet admits to Wendy that she is still in love with Will, but Wendy tries to convince her she’s on the right track with Dan.

Will Harriet stay with Dan?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

