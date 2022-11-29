In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, November 29) Vanessa and Suzy start to wonder if their relationship is going to work.

Meanwhile David tries to win Victoria back, and Bernice opens up to Bob about her recent struggles.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Vanessa is not happy with Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa and Suzy split

Vanessa nurses a huge hangover and when she wakes up, she finds Suzy is missing.

Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence start to resurface.

She is stunned when she later finds Suzy and Leyla giggling amongst cake, tissues and tears.

Vanessa immediately assumes they’ve both started using drugs again and is furious.

Suzy is fed up and sets the record straight with Vanessa.

When Leyla provides proof of their sobriety Vanessa is horrified as she realises she jumped to the wrong conclusion.

Later Suzy and Vanessa are heartbroken as they come to terms with the fact that their relationship is over.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Will David’s plan work? (Credit: ITV)

David makes an attempt to win Victoria back

Wendy offers Victoria a key to Dale View as Victoria tries to convince herself that she’s done the right thing by breaking up with David.

Later David heads out to try and win Vic back.

But will he be able to convince her to get back together?

Upset, Bernice storms out of the salon (Credit: ITV)

Bernice breaks down

Bernice is flustered and at the salon Bear makes an ill-advised joke towards her.

She is offended by the joke and goes to spray the hose at Bear, but she ends up hitting Mandy’s potential new client instead.

Bernice, Mandy and Bear look on in horror as Bernice turns off the hose.

She finds it hard to control her emotions and storms out leaving Mandy and Bear confused.

Later Bob sees Bernice is upset and she opens up to him about how she’s feeling.

He urges her to make an appointment with the doctor about her recent behaviour.

But he’s concerned when she begins to cry.

Is everything okay with Bernice?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!