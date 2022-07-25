Amelia Dan Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amelia’s big secret exposed

Gabby and Kim make a discovery about Amelia

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 25 2022) reveal that Kim makes a shocking discovery about Amelia and tells Dan.

Meanwhile Mandy suspects that Sandra may be behind the missing tips in the village salon, and Jai struggles seeing Laurel and Kit together.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale Amelia looks sheepish while Kim looks confused and Gabby annoyed
Kim and Gabby have something to tell Dan (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al caught by Kerry?

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia’s secret exposed

Last week Amelia found out she’s pregnant. The teenager is also facing the wrath of Gabby Thomas after she fainted while holding Gabby’s baby, Thomas.

Last week Gabby made it clear she wanted Amelia and Dan out of their home and set out to kick them out. But Amelia has remained quiet about her pregnancy.

Tonight Dan confronts Kim over the ‘To Let’ sign outside of his house.

Kim lies acting like she knows about the situation.

But Kim goes to speak to Gabby and insists Dan and Amelia should have two months’ notice. She’s annoyed with her for not keeping her in the loop.

Later Amelia is caught by Kim trying to steal Gabby’s latest visiting order for Noah.

Gabby and Kim march Amelia home and tell Dan how his daughter has been impersonating Gabby in order to visit Noah.

What will she say?

Later Dan is relieved when Harriet invites and Amelia to live at Woodbine.

Emmerdale Sandra talks to Rishi as Bernice looks on
Sandra hears about Rishi’s money (Credit: ITV)

Mandy is suspicious of Sandra

Mandy is keeping her eye on Sandra, concerned that money is missing from the tip jar and soon is voicing her concerns to Liv.

Meanwhile in the salon, Sandra listens in as Rishi explains he’s had an unexpected windfall.

Later Sandra starts to sense Mandy is onto her and makes a show of putting Rishi’s tip money in the jar.

Mandy secretly takes out her CCTV camera kit, determined to find out why the tips have been missing.

Later Rishi is amazing that his new dating profile got a response from a lady.

But he has no idea that it’s really Sandra behind the profile and she’s planning to try and reel him in.

Emmerdale Jai and Rishi watch Laurel and Kit
Kit and Laurel are now dating (Credit: ITV)

Jai’s jealousy

Jai finds it awkward now that Laurel is now dating Kit.

Is he getting jealous?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomona and Joe Swash smiling
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married after tying the knot yesterday, it’s claimed
Neighbours fans beg viewers to sign petition to save show as finale week begins
Jack Kevin Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jack makes heartbreaking confession before Abi moves back in
Lauren Goodger speaks on Loose Women
Lauren Goodger details harrowing stillbirth and admits: ‘I need to know how she died’
Declan Donnelly smiling the red carpet
Declan Donnelly’s ex sends ‘much love to the family’ as he announces birth of second baby
George Clarke on Channel 4's Amazing Spaces
George Clarke shows off new relationship months after split from devastated wife