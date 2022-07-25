Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amelia’s big secret exposed

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 25 2022) reveal that Kim makes a shocking discovery about Amelia and tells Dan.

Meanwhile Mandy suspects that Sandra may be behind the missing tips in the village salon, and Jai struggles seeing Laurel and Kit together.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Kim and Gabby have something to tell Dan (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al caught by Kerry?

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia’s secret exposed

Last week Amelia found out she’s pregnant. The teenager is also facing the wrath of Gabby Thomas after she fainted while holding Gabby’s baby, Thomas.

Last week Gabby made it clear she wanted Amelia and Dan out of their home and set out to kick them out. But Amelia has remained quiet about her pregnancy.

Tonight Dan confronts Kim over the ‘To Let’ sign outside of his house.

Kim lies acting like she knows about the situation.

But Kim goes to speak to Gabby and insists Dan and Amelia should have two months’ notice. She’s annoyed with her for not keeping her in the loop.

Later Amelia is caught by Kim trying to steal Gabby’s latest visiting order for Noah.

Gabby and Kim march Amelia home and tell Dan how his daughter has been impersonating Gabby in order to visit Noah.

What will she say?

Later Dan is relieved when Harriet invites and Amelia to live at Woodbine.

Sandra hears about Rishi’s money (Credit: ITV)

Mandy is suspicious of Sandra

Mandy is keeping her eye on Sandra, concerned that money is missing from the tip jar and soon is voicing her concerns to Liv.

Meanwhile in the salon, Sandra listens in as Rishi explains he’s had an unexpected windfall.

Later Sandra starts to sense Mandy is onto her and makes a show of putting Rishi’s tip money in the jar.

Mandy secretly takes out her CCTV camera kit, determined to find out why the tips have been missing.

Later Rishi is amazing that his new dating profile got a response from a lady.

But he has no idea that it’s really Sandra behind the profile and she’s planning to try and reel him in.

Kit and Laurel are now dating (Credit: ITV)

Jai’s jealousy

Jai finds it awkward now that Laurel is now dating Kit.

Is he getting jealous?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!