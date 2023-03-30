Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villager left for dead after horror car accident

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, March 30), as Billy and Dawn attend court, Alex robs the pharmacy van. After being threatened by Charles, Alex is hit by a car and left for dead. Will Alex survive in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Alex is hit by a car (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Alex’s life is on the line

Billy and Dawn attend court and hope that they will be given full custody of Clemmie and Lucas. Meanwhile, Naomi tells Alex to fight for his kids but he has other priorities. He fails to show up in court and instead steals drugs from the pharmacy van.

Later on, Charles is furious when he finds drugs in Alex’s car. Alex reveals that his relationship with Naomi is fake and that he’s only ever been interested in stealing drugs. Charles threatens Alex and pins him down to his car bonnet, damaging his car.

Alex fears that Charles will call the police and smashes his phone before running off with the drugs. With Charles upset that Naomi has had the wool pulled over her eyes, Charles gets in his car in an attempt to track down Alex.

However, as Alex is on the phone to Clare he’s hit by a car, with his lifeless body lying in the road. A mysterious figure walks up to him before vanishing, leaving Alex for dead. But, will Alex die? And, who is responsible for his injuries?

Mandy supports Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy’s let down by Eve

Mandy’s excited to be heading off to her Beauty Awards. She’s been busy bragging about how there will be a free bar on the evening. However, as Mandy is about to leave, Paddy finds out that Eve no longer wants to spend the day with him.

With Paddy heart-broken, will Mandy boycott the awards to be there for Paddy? Or, will she leave him to suffer alone?

Will Caleb expose them? (Credit: ITV)

Caleb catches Nicky and Gabby out

With Nicky and Gabby’s relationship getting more serious, the two spend some time together. In the Home Farm kitchen, things start to get steamy. Soon enough, Caleb walks in and catches the two of them at it.

Gabby tries her best to justify the situation. But, will Caleb expose them to Kim?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!