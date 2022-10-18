Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Aaron, Liv and Vinny to die as they head into the storm?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight’s episode (Tuesday, October 18) Liv, Vinny, Aaron and Paddy head out into the storm.

Meanwhile Charles and Nicola are still stuck out in the storm together.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Liv and Vinny head to the Woolpack, but will they be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv, Vinny and Aaron head out into the storm

Aaron does his best to lessen the blow of his decision to leave.

As Liv and Aaron reconcile, Mandy and Vinny share a relieved glance.

They all hide away from the storm and share a special family moment together.

However they’re all concerned when Paddy arrives and tells them that Chas is in hospital.

Aaron and Paddy set off to go see Chas, meanwhile Liv and Vinny head to the Woolpack to look after Eve.

Vinny and Liv struggle against the violent storm but they’re determined to press on.

Have they made a huge mistake?

Will Nicola and Charles make it? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles saves Nicola’s life

Charles and Nicola are still arguing as they struggle through the wind searching for the wedding party.

Spotting a derelict shelter they go towards it.

Meanwhile Naomi and Ethan are both worried about their dad and go looking for him,

Realising going into the storm was a bad idea, Ethan and Naomi are united in their fear for Charles.

Back in the storm, Charles pushes Nicola to safety when a tree crashes into the ground, but she’s still hostile towards him.

Wedding guests head to Home Farm

After abandoning the mini-bus, the golden ticket wedding guests battle the storm as they head to Home Farm.

Determined to be positive for the kids, Jimmy rallies the troops.

Mary and Marlon are worried about Rhona

Marlon fears for Rhona

Marlon and Mary fear for Rhona when she doesn’t return home.

But is she okay?

