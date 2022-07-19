Emmerdale spoilers: The end for Liam and Leyla as her drug addiction is exposed?

Emmerdale character David discovered that Leyla has been doing cocaine.

He was determined to tell her husband Liam so she can get the help she needs.

But has Leyla convinced David to keep quiet?

Leyla has been taking cocaine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Emmerdale: Leyla’s drug addiction

For months, Leyla has been secretly taking cocaine.

She began taking drugs with Suzy Merton – who eventually came to work in the village with Leyla and started a relationship with Vanessa Woodfield.

However when Suzy realised Moira Dingle was the mother of Holly Barton, she revealed to Leyla that she use to employ Holly to do photography at the weddings she organised.

But Suzy soon found out that they day she gave Holly the money for drugs was the same day Holly died of an overdose.

Suzy swore to stop doing cocaine, but Leyla struggled to give it up.

Suzy was the one who gave Holly the money to buy drugs (Credit: ITV)

Recently Vanessa found out about Suzy and Holly’s connection and told Moira.

Vanessa broke things off with her and everyone cut Suzy off, including Leyla who pretended not to know anything about Suzy and Holly’s connection, or the fact Suzy took drugs.

However in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, July 19 2022) David caught Leyla about to do a line of cocaine after she had a hard day.

She tried to explain her way out of it, but David could see Leyla was struggling with addiction.

He wanted to tell her husband Liam, who is a doctor, so she could seek help.

However she begged him not to say anything.

Will David tell Liam?

David caught Leyla about to do a line of coke (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Will David tell Liam the truth?

Later this week Liam gets a message from David asking to meet. Is he about to tell Liam about Leyla’s addiction?

Leyla tries to convince David that she’s stopped doing cocaine and won’t be doing it again.

Will David tell Liam? Could it end up splitting Liam and Leyla up?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!