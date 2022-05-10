Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy’s devastating connection to ANOTHER villager revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Suzy has a shocking history with yet another person from the village.

When we first met Suzy, she seemed only to be a new love interest for Vanessa.

But viewers then discovered she had a connection to Leyla.

Fans were shocked when Suzy was revealed to be supplying cocaine to Leyla, the pair then enjoying a night of partying together.

But this weeks’s revelation could have even bigger repercussions if the rest of the village finds out.

Suzy makes Moira an offer (Credit: ITV)

Moira meets with Suzy

Suzy has the idea of using Moira’s barn for weddings and arranges a meeting.

Moira is intrigued by the plan, and seems agreeable.

When Suzy also mentions using one of the fields, Moira’s reaction makes her realise she has put her foot in it.

It’s the field where Moira’s daughter, Holly, is buried.

Suzy feels awkward, but that’s nothing compared to what comes next…

Suzy feels uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy’s link to Moira

When Leyla gestures towards a photo of Holly on the side, Suzy is horrified.

She gets out of Moira’s as quickly as she can, haunted by the image of Holly.

Later, Leyla catches up with Suzy at the cafe.

When Leyla sees what Suzy’s doing, she demands to know what’s going on.

Holly destroyed her life through drugs (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Suzy’s secret past

With Suzy caught red-handed looking at an online remembrance page for Holly, she has little choice but to tell all to Leyla.

Suzy admits that she knew Holly, and soon reveals the whole story – leaving Leyla aghast.

But what was their connection?

We know that Holly was a heroin addict who died of a drugs overdose.

We also know Suzy has close connections to the drugs world, so was Suzy somehow involved with Holly’s life as an addict?

And why is she so horrified to know that Moira is her mum?

