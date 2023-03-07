Emmerdale spoilers: Struggling Paddy makes big decision about his future

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, struggling Paddy makes a big decision about his future after his recent attempt to end his own life.

As Marlon continues to worry about Paddy, his friend makes a huge decision.

But, what does Paddy decide?

Paddy’s loved ones are doing their best to support him (Credit: ITV)

Paddy recently tried to end his own life

Recently, Paddy tried to end his own life.

After going missing and spending time at Skipdale Lodge, Paddy returned back to the village to say some veiled goodbyes.

He then left the village once more after leaving Bear a letter, with the intent of ending his own life.

Marlon and Bear read the letter and rushed to find Paddy and save his life.

Fortunately, Paddy survived the attempt and returned home to his loved ones.

This week, Paddy announces that he has arranged to see a therapist.

However, Marlon worries that Paddy needs more professional help.

Paddy then arranges to see a councillor but there’s a two-week wait.

Marlon worries that Paddy might not be able to wait that long.

As Marlon tries to make Paddy smile with a bag of zombie-themed goodies, Paddy continues to remain low.

Marlon worries that he may never be able to help Paddy.

Paddy thinks about his future (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy makes a big decision

Next week, Paddy continues to struggle.

He’s been wanting his own space but his family have constantly kept watch on him.

With Paddy deciding to go for a walk outside with Marlon, he is happy to see that his old pal seems to be turning a corner.

With Jimmy giving his dad some inspirational words as the ‘Man Club’ meet up again, Paddy is still facing his demons.

He makes a big decision about his future.

But what will Paddy decide?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

