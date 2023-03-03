Emmerdale spoilers: Soap first for Emmerdale as an all-male episode sees the villagers sharing their darkest secrets

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a soap first for Emmerdale is set to air as an all-male episode sees the villagers share their darkest secrets.

As Marlon worries about Paddy’s mental health, he decides to stage a lock-in at The Woolpack, creating a safe space for his friends to open up about their own experiences.

Will the villagers confide in each other in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marlon wants to support his friend (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon worries about Paddy

Marlon, Bear and Chas all worry about Paddy’s ongoing struggle with depression.

Paddy arrives home and tells them that he’s arranged to see a therapist but Marlon believes that Paddy should be looking into further professional help.

Making Marlon breathe a sigh of relief, Paddy rings up a counselling service.

However, he’s informed that there will be a two week wait for an appointment.

Paddy’s desperate for space but Marlon is trying his best to be there for his friend.

He doesn’t want to leave him on his own after his recent attempt to end his own life.

He gives Paddy a bag of zombie themed things thinking that this will raise his spirits but his plan fails.

Disheartened, Marlon thinks that he’ll never be able to get the old Paddy back.

Marlon wants his friends to get talking (Credit: ITV)

Marlon stages a lock-in at The Woolpack

After hearing Marlon express his concerns, Chas tells Marlon that women are usually better at saying how they feel as they like to chat with each other.

Jimmy then tells Marlon that the pub is his version of therapy.

With this, Marlon gets the idea to stage a lock-in at The Woolpack.

In an Emmerdale first, an all-male only episode will see Marlon and his friends gather around in the pub to talk about their own mental health experiences.

Cain, Jimmy, Liam, Bob, Charles, Sam, Nate, Marlon and Bear all sit in the locked pub, ready to spill their darkest secrets.

The male villagers all hope that Paddy will join them as they open up over a game of darts.

But, will Paddy reach out to his friends?

Will the lock-in prove to be a success?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Marlon’s lock-in prove successful? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!