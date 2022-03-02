Emmerdale SPOILERS: Shock proposal in the village next week

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona attempts to propose to Marlon, but her attempts are quickly thwarted by a sudden shock arrival.

After making the decision to propose to her boyfriend, Rhona starts to put her plan into motion.

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona’s proposal doesn’t go to plan

In next week’s scenes, Rhona gets down on one knee to propose to Marlon.

But her attempt is quickly thwarted by the sudden arrival of her mother, Mary.

What brings Mary to the village?

Rhona’s mother Mary will be making her way to the village next week.

Mary is played by Louise Jameson.

At a recent virtual press event, Louise talked about what she knows about her character so far.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “Were still moulding her. She’s a very push-pull kind of character.

“I think she probably suffers a little bit with narcissistic personality disorder. A lot of sentences start with ‘I.’ ‘I this, I that’ and things other people do she relates to herself, but she thinks she’s being very caring.”

When asked how Rhona feels to have Mary in the village, Louise said: “What I love about the way it’s been written, this mother-daughter relationship, is there is no simple answer to these questions.

“It’s incredibly complex that they push each other’s crumple buttons all the time, like a lot of mothers and daughters.

“But when push comes to shove they’ve got each other’s backs. I think, I hope that’ll be what will become very endearing to our audience because it’s something I’m sure that every mother and daughter can relate to.”

