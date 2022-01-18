Emmerdale spoilers: Shock exit for Manpreet?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet Sharma is preparing to leave the village after everything her sister has done.

Meena‘s murderous rampage has left Manpreet in hospital and feeling all the guilt for bringing her sister to the Dales.

But with Charles Anderson determined to get her to stay, will he be successful?

Manpreet is struggling to cope (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet asked to lie in Emmerdale spoilers

With Liv still in prison for a crime Meena committed, time is running out to get her freed.

DS Rogers grills her in her hospital room asking her for anything specific Meena may have shared about Ben’s death.

Vinny is later left distraught when he’s told there’s not enough concrete evidence to set Liv free. Has Manpreet lost her memory? Or is she refusing to talk?

Taking matters into his own hands, Vinny visits Manpreet and begs her to lie to the police to get Liv out.

Manpreet is shocked, but will she agree?

It’s all too much for Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Charles and Manpreet: united?

As Manpreet continues to struggle with the weight of everything that’s happened, Charles is there for her.

The pair are united and strong together, but she soon suggests she thinks it’s best if she moves away.

She is sure the only way she can live with the guilt is by exiting the village for good.

Charles tries to persuade her to stay and face her demons, but can he convince her not to go?

Manpreet is putting on a brave face, but will she stay? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet released from hospital

When she’s given the all-clear to leave hospital later in the week, the GP puts on a brave face.

Manpreet is both physically and mentally frail.

Although she tries to hide it, her anxiety threatens to overwhelm her.

Can she cope living in the village where her sister caused so much heartache?

Meena is waiting for revenge (Credit: ITV)

When does Meena return to Emmerdale?

Meena is due back in the Dales next week. She spots a save the date for Dawn and Billy’s wedding on social media and wants revenge.

Lurking in a nearby park, Meena bides her time and waits for the right moment to strike.

Who will get in her way this time as she plays her final act?

And will her return mean Manpreet exits the Dales for good?

