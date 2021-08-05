Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Sarah ends up collapsing in pain. Is she going to be okay?

In 2018, Sarah was told she was suffering with heart failure and needed a transplant.

The heart failure was a rare side effect from the chemotherapy, which Sarah had to treat her throat cancer.

She was able to have a transplant later that year after a suitable match was found for her.

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah in danger as she collapses?

Sarah goes to Leanna’s grave, but runs into Liam (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks, Sarah has been worried about her great-grandmother Faith, who has been fearful her cancer has returned.

In tonight’s scenes Sarah goes to the graveyard and visits Leanna’s grave.

She ends up bumping into Liam and gets panicky when he reflects on Leanna’s death and how fate just decides when it’s your turn to go.

Sarah collapses (Credit: ITV)

Anxious Sarah rushes home, but when she gets back she slumps on the floor. Is she going to be okay?

Later Sarah recovers and finally opens up to Cain and Belle about her feelings over her donor.

Soon Cain gives Sarah her donor information, hoping he’s done the right thing.

What will Sarah do with the information?

Sarah is given bad news

Sarah asks Noah not to tell Charity, but will he keep her secret? (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Sarah is crushed that her donor’s family doesn’t want to speak with her.

Soon Noah finds out that Sarah is trying other routes to track down the family of her heart donor.

Sarah pleads with Noah not to tell Charity what she’s up to. Will he keep her secret?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

