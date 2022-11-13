Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia loses her baby after Samson delivers cruel blow?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that Amelia suffers a cruel blow after Samson lashes out at her.

Amelia Spencer recently gave birth to Samson’s child, during the 50th anniversary storm.

However, Samson was not thrilled at the prospect of fatherhood.

In secret, he pledged to be rid of baby Esther.

And now he begins to put his sadistic plan into motion.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for next week below.

Amelia is beginning to worry that she’ll make a bad mother (Credit: ITV)

Amelia doubts her abilities as a mother

The week begins with Amelia feeling worn out and useless.

As she doubts herself, Dan tries to reassure her.

He tells Amelia that things will get better.

She remains unconvinced, in spite of Dan’s kind words.

While she struggles to find a babysitter, Lydia comes up with a solution.

Amelia is shocked when Samson tells her they should have the baby adopted (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson is left holding the baby

Dad Samson is left fuming when Lydia leaves him with baby Esther.

Later, Amelia is shocked when Samson suggests putting the baby up for adoption.

As Amelia reels, Samson cruelly reminds her that she had planned to get an abortion. When did he get so vicious?

He is infuriated when his scheming comes to nothing.

Amelia tells him that she knows what is best for Esther and her family.

What will Samson do next?

Amelia is left reeling when a social worker reveals that a complaint has been made (Credit: ITV)

Samson delivers a devastating blow

At Jacobs Fold, Noah tells Amelia that she’s a great mother.

Amelia is touched when he reveals that he’s set up a cot for Esther in his room.

Later, Noah and Samson have a heated confrontation.

Afterwards, Samson is determined to do something about Amelia and baby Esther.

He calls social services and begs them to take Esther into care.

The next day, a social worker calls at Dan and Amelia’s home.

Amelia is shocked when the social worker reveals that a complaint has been made.

Is Amelia about to lose baby Esther?

