In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Samson is cast out of the planning for Esther’s christening after his vile move.

Samson is feeling rejected as Sam and Lydia welcome Esther into the family with open arms.

But, how will he react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Samson wants to get rid of Esther (Credit: ITV)

Samson wants Esther out of his life

This week, Samson stoops to a new level to try and get Esther out of his life.

He’s already had a bitter conversation with his newborn daughter in the hospital here he blamed her for ruining his life.

Consequently, Samson tries to encourage Amelia to put Esther up for adoption.

He tells her that it will be best for Esther, reminding her that she was willing to have an abortion a few months ago.

Amelia is heartbroken and ensures that she would never give Esther away.

Realising that his plan isn’t working, Samson reports Amelia to the social services.

He’s desperate for someone to take Esther away.

How will Amelia react to Samson’s vile behaviour?

The family plan the christening – but Samson isn’t involved (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles cast out Samson

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that the Dingles cast out Samson as they welcome in Esther.

Sam and Lydia gift Esther a present in the cafe and welcome her into the family.

However, Samson soon has it out with Sam when he sees everyone looking cosy in the cafe.

He thinks that they’re neglecting his feelings.

Later on, Sam and Lydia help Amelia plan Esther’s christening.

Noah joins in with planning the celebrations, acting as more of a dad to Esther than Samson is.

Samson realises that he’s pushed himself out of his family when he discovers what they are planning.

Have Sam and Lydia replaced him with Esther?

Is Samson coming to regret shutting Esther out of his life?

