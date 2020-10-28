Emmerdale spoilers reveal Sam and Cain go after revenge on Jamie. But could Moira’s brother, Mackenzie, ruin their plan?

Jamie has made enemies of the Dingle family over the last few months after messing Belle around and running over Cain’s wife, Moira.

After Jamie tried to blame the hit and run on Belle, Nate told the police he was the one who ran over Moira to protect his aunt.

Jamie has been trying to pin the hit and run on Belle (Credit: ITV)

But next week Sam and Cain have had enough of Jamie and go out to get revenge on him.

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam and Cain go after Jamie

In upcoming scenes Lydia tells Sam about a confrontation she’s had with Jamie. Sam is livid and promises Jamie he’ll get what’s coming to him.

Soon a determined Sam and Cain are planning a way to get revenge on the vet.

Later at Home Farm, Jamie is pouring himself a brandy when he hears some ominous noises around the house.

Mackenzie is hiding in Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

He braces himself as he goes to search around the house. As he creeps to the stairway, he is distracted by a noise coming from the kitchen.

He doesn’t see Mackenzie hiding in the shadows with a crowbar in his hand…

Sam and Cain confront Jamie

As Jamie wallows in his drink, he is soon confronted by Sam and Cain for a ‘chat’. But they’re all unaware that Mackenzie is watching.

Sam and Cain go to get revenge on Jamie (Credit: ITV)

As Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie, Mackenzie is also listening in and his interest is piqued. He soon steps out of the shadows and reveals himself.

Has Jamie found a new alliance?

