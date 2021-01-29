Soaps

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Romance for Gabby and Jamie?

It was revealed Gabby will fall pregnant with Jamie's child this year

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby and Jamie grow closer. But could it be leading to more than a friendship?

A few months ago, Gabby began working at The Hide and we have seen her have a few scenes with boss Jamie.

Gabby flirts with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Holly Barton in Emmerdale? What happened to her? 

However in next week’s scenes Gabby begins to flirt with him. But later her efforts seem to pay off…

Will they sleep together?

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby to fall pregnant with Jamie’s baby

At the beginning of this month, Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper confirmed Gabby would fall pregnant with Jamie’s child.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “The pitter patter of tiny feet won’t just be knocking on Tracy and Nate’s door.

“We’ve got another new arrival that is set to send shockwaves through the village as Jamie learns that he is going to become a father for a second time after a night with… Gabby.

Jamie and Gabby have been working together (Credit: ITV)

“Gabby is no stranger to life at the big house but as Kim discovers there is going to be a new heir to the Tate throne, a fight for power up at Home Farm will very quickly ensue.

“But as Gabby finds herself at the centre of a family war, will she succumb to the manipulations of Home Farm? Or will she end up being the one that pulls the strings?

“So we’ve got big drama up at Home Farm to keep us busy in 2021.”

Could her flirtations with Jamie be the start of a new relationship?

Jamie and Mack’s feud

As well as his encounter with Gabby, Jamie also finds himself in a feud with Mack.

After discovering Mack and Moira have hoodwinked him and Kim, Jamie heads off to Butler’s farm with a petrol cannister.

Will Jamie end up hurting Kyle? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Manpreet’s daughter in Emmerdale? What happened to Aiesha? 

He begins to douse Butler’s Farm barn in petrol, unaware Moira’s young son Kyle is playing hide and seek in there.

Will Jamie realise?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

