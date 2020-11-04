Emmerdale spoilers reveal there could be romance ahead for David and Meena. But has he ruined things before they’ve even started?

In next week’s episodes Amy notices that Meena seems to like David and tells a surprised David that Meena fancies him.

And it seems Amy is right when Meena finally asks David on a date outright. He’s chuffed and agrees to go out with her.

However she’s left furious when she later gets a text from the shopkeeper cancelling their lunch together.

Meena feels put out by the rejection and is left furious. Has David blown his chances with Meena?

Emmerdale: David’s love life

Emmerdale fans know David hasn’t had a lot of luck with love with his relationships with Priya, Tracy, Leyla and Alicia all not working out.

In 2018, he started dating Maya Stepney. However she soon began grooming his 15-year-old son Jacob Gallagher.

After Jacob turned 16, they began sleeping together. However Priya found out what Maya had been doing when she saw them kissing outside of a nightclub and told Jacob’s mum Leyla.

Leyla, Tracy and Priya soon told David the truth and Maya eventually went to prison.

When she was released, it was revealed to viewers that she was pregnant and on Christmas Day 2019, she left the baby on David and Jacob’s doorstep.

A DNA test proved David is the biological father of the baby and he decided to name him Theo.

Meena’s arrival

Meanwhile, it appears Meena hasn’t had a great love life either.

Although she has only been in the village short amount of time, viewers have learnt some details of her past.

It was revealed she had slept with her sister Manpreet’s husband, a few years previous.

And after Manpreet cut contact with her sister, Meena’s marriage to her own husband soon turned bad.

But could there be romance ahead for her and David?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

