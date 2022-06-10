Rhona proposes to Marlon in Emmerdale (spoilers)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona makes surprise proposal to Marlon

Rhona makes a proposal

By Robert Leigh

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Rhona will make a huge life decision after receiving bombshell news about her mum Mary.

Mary leaves Rhona reeling after revealing she is a lesbian.

But after discovering her mum was in love with a recently-deceased neighbour, Rhona questions whether her family was founded on lies.

And in next week’s scenes, Rhona is spurred on to make a big choice as Marlon continues his recovery.

Emmerdale Kit encourages Marlon to walk
Marlon Dingle manages to take his first step with a walking frame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon struggles

Mary begins acting evasive when a question from Kim brings up some painful emotions.

Mary comes out to a supportive Kim and tells the story of her lost love.

Kim encourages Mary to come out to Rhona.

Later Mary tells Rhona that she is a lesbian and that the woman she recently fell in love with was her recently deceased neighbour, Louise.

Mary’s worries about Rhona’s reaction to her coming out seem warranted.

Emmerdale worried Mary confides her secret in Kim
Mary tells Kim about her sexuality (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Nicola leaving Emmerdale? Is the attack the beginning of her exit storyline?

Rhona is shocked and questions if her family was based on lies.

Soon Rhona announces to everyone within earshot that Mary is gay, leaving Mary hurt.

But Rhona swiftly decides to prioritise her future one with Marlon.

And this all comes as stroke survivor Marlon manages to take his first step assisted by a walking frame.

Emmerdale Rhona has a proposition for surprised Marlon
Rhona has a surprise in store for Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Mary comes out and reveals her secret lover

Rhona proposes to Marlon

Following his exertions, Marlon awakes to a surprise proposal from Rhona.

But how will Marlon react?

And will Marlon’s decision be influenced by how Rhona made up her mind in the wake of Rhona’s mum’s revelation?

Rhona Goskirk shows Marlon Dingle a ring and smiles
Will Marlon say ‘yes’ to Rhona? (Credit; ITV)

Entertainment Daily has its own dedicated Emmerdale spoilers page

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh gritting his teeth on the Chase
The Chase to air Soccer Aid special tonight in big change
Davide and Luca on Love Island
Love Island tonight: Liam delivers big news and tensions rise between Davide and Luca
Rylan Clarke and Dan Neal smiling
Rylan Clark reveals truth behind ‘illness’ following split from husband Dan
Paul O'Grady smiles at cameras outside ITV Studios
Paul O’Grady leaves fans gushing as he shares touching news: ‘There’s nothing better’
Steven Bartlett from Dragons' Den on loose women
Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett mocked by Loose Women fans over behaviour
Richard Madeley and Ben Shephard as GMB presenters
GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have viewers saying same thing