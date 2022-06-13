Emmerdale character Mary made the decision to come out to new friend Kim Tate.

Kim encouraged Mary to tell her daughter, Rhona, the truth. But how will Rhona react?

Mary came out to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mary comes out to Kim

In tonight’s episode (Monday, June 13) Mary and Kim went for a chat at Home Farm.

After Kim asked if Mary had been with anyone since her late husband, she was quick to change the subject.

Soon Mary admitted she moved to Emmerdale to fix things with Rhona, make a fresh start and be more open.

She then told a supportive Kim that she is gay.

Mary explained how growing up there was no representation, so she tried to put it to the back of her mind, got married and had Rhona.

After her husband Barry died, she met a woman named Louise, who she fell for.

Mary wanted to tell Louise how she felt, but Louise fell ill during lockdown and died alone in a Covid ward in hospital.

Kim encouraged Mary to tell Rhona the truth and later Mary asked her daughter to go for lunch the next day as she wanted to catch up with her.

But how will Rhona react?

Mary doesn’t react well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona disowns Mary after she comes out?

This week, Mary is nervous about telling Rhona the truth about her sexuality.

Later, Mary finally reveals to a stunned Rhona that she’s a lesbian.

As Rhona finds out more about her mother’s revelation, she is shocked to hear that the woman Mary fell for was Mary’s neighbour, Louise, who died.

Will Mary and Rhona be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona starts to question whether her whole family was based on lies.

Rhona’s reaction leaves Mary hurt, but she’s even more hurt when Rhona announces to the whole room that her mother is gay.

Can they get past this?

Later Marlon wakes up to a surprise proposal from Rhona. How will Marlon react?

