Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal April plans something special for Rhona‘s birthday.

Meanwhile Rhona is determined to get Marlon home and Paddy has a plan to help.

But will they get Marlon home as soon as they’d like?

Rhona is facing a huge challenge right now (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona touched by April’s gesture

It’s Rhona’s birthday and April is determined to make it special for her, especially after Marlon’s stroke.

She successfully pulls off a surprise party for Rhona in the Woolpack.

Rhona is concerned as she had promised to pay Marlon a visit, But Chas steps in and sends Cain to take her place so she can enjoy the party for April’s sake.

However, after a while, Rhona is eager to visit Marlon.

When April begs to come with her, a guilty Rhona lies as to why she can’t. Rhona privately vows to get Marlon to change his mind about allowing April to visit.

When Rhona gets to the hospital, Marlon feels guilty when Rhona tells him how much April misses visiting him.

She pushes for April to visit him again.

What will Marlon say?

April’s maturity overwhelms Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Rhona plans to get Marlon home

It’s seems Marlon decides to listen and the next day April pays him a visit.

Her humour relaxes Marlon and Rhona is moved to tears seeing how maturely April deals with her dad’s condition.

However, Mary is worried Rhona is doing too much, but Rhona is determined to get Marlon home.

Mary thinks her daughter is delusional for thinking Marlon will come home soon.

Rhona is clearly exhausted from everything but will Mary’s tough love be enough to make her see sense?

Marlon allows his daughter to visit at last in new Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Over in hospital, Gail tries to encourage Marlon to use words rather than noises.

Marlon is delighted when he manages to complete a full sentence for the first time since his stroke.

The next day, Paddy notices Rhona is struggling juggling the kids and visiting Marlon.

Paddy visits him and when he returns, Rhona explains her plan to get Marlon home soon.

She’s delighted to hear Paddy has a plan up his sleeve to raise Marlon’s spirits.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!