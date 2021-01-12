Emmerdale spoilers reveal Eric Pollard and pregnant Tracy are put in danger when Cain’s plan to trap Mackenzie goes terribly wrong.

In next week’s scenes, Will ends up rejecting Kim’s amorous advances, explaining Lucas has been taken away by social services. But he’s touched by Kim’s empathy. As she displays a gentler side, they begin to grow closer.

Later, Kim enlists Mack’s help stealing more cars from the garage. Mack begins to question her motives and she confesses she’s out to ruin Cain.

Kim order Mack to steal more cars from the garage (Credit: ITV)

Aaron is suspicious to see a shifty Mack hanging around the garage and later Dan and Cain are stunned to find two more cars have gone missing. Cain starts to grow suspicious.

The next day Kim revels as she witnesses Dan and a furious Cain deal with a customer whose car was stolen.

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain has a plan to catch out Mack

Cain comes up with a plan to catch Mack (Credit: ITV)

When Pollard books in his car for a service, Kim calls Mack and orders him to steal it. But Cain is suspicious and has other ideas.

He tells Moira he’s tampered with the brakes of Pollard’s car to teach Mack a lesson when he tries to steal it.

Worried for her brother, Moira orders them to But a stop to their plan.

Tracy believes she’s going into labour (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile a distressed Tracy is convinced she’s gone into labour. Worried she’s about to give birth, Pollard gets his car from the garage and takes Tracy to the hospital.

However Cain is gobsmacked when he sees Mack and sees he isn’t behind the wheel of Pollard’s car.

Eric’s brakes fail (Credit: ITV)

But as Pollard is driving, the breaks fail. He braces himself for impact as Tracy screams in terror.

Will Pollard, Tracy and her unborn child be okay? And will Cain admit he’s the one who messed with the brakes?

