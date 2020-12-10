Emmerdale spoilers reveal Paul turns violent again. But will Vinny finally tell Mandy about his dad’s gambling?

Over the last few months, Paul has been gambling and after Vinny found out he tried to help his dad. But with Paul refusing help, Vinny decided to move in with girlfriend Liv.

In the week leading up to Christmas Paul, who is aware of Liv’s seizure, gives her a pointed look when they begin to discuss driving lessons.

Paul gives Liv a pointed look when they begin to discuss driving lessons (Credit: ITV)

Later Paul sees Liv set off on the lesson with her instructor and explains that he doesn’t think she should be driving, knowing full-well that she might have a seizure.

But as Liv refuses to listen, Paul tells Aaron about Liv’s recent seizure and she’s furious.

Paul tells Aaron about Liv’s seizure (Credit: ITV)

As Paul tries to leave, Liv reveals his secret to Vinny – that Paul has been gambling again.

Emmerdale: Paul turns violent again

Paul immediately begins making up excuses, pretending that the betting was a one off relapse, but Vinny doesn’t believe him.

Later Vinny tells Paul to stop being weak and admit his addiction. This ends up triggering Paul and he retaliates with physical violence…

Paul turns violent again (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity Dingle plans to destroy Chas and Paddy’s wedding

Will this be the final straw for Vinny? Will he tell Mandy about Paul’s gambling?

Paul’s violent outbursts

Back in October, Vinny tried to encourage Paul to get help for his addiction. However Paul ended up snapping and attacked his son.

Paul has hit Vinny before (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILER: Al’s mystery woman revealed as three villagers receive mysterious messages

He hit the teenager multiple times before fleeing the scrapyard. Later Paul apologised to his son and Vinny decided to forgive him and keep Paul’s gambling quiet from his mum.

But will Vinny finally tell Mandy the truth?

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale’s Christmas episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.