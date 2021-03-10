Emmerdale spoilers reveal Paul brutally attacks Vinny. But has he killed him?

A few weeks ago, Paul was seemingly kidnapped by Connor, the man he owes money too.

However it was later revealed to viewers that Paul set up the kidnapping to try and get money from Vinny’s girlfriend Liv.

Paul and Connor faked a kidnapping (Credit: ITV)

But his plan backfired when Liv’s money was tied up in the flats she owned. Mandy and Vinny managed to get Paul back by tricking Connor.

In next week’s scenes, Mandy and Vinny plan for their stag and hen do. But it’s clear Lydia has doubts about Paul.

Mandy has her hen do. Meanwhile Paul has his stag do (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny becomes suspicious of Paul

Vinny overhears a conversation and quizzes Paul. However Paul soon puts his foot in it when he gets the details of his kidnapping story mixed up, which leaves Vinny suspicious.

The next day, Vinny tells Liv about the inconsistencies in his dad’s kidnapping story. Soon, it’s clear Vinny is starting to suspect that he lied.

Vinny becomes suspicious of Paul (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mandy’s hen do is getting underway. At the stag, Vinny seizes on a moment and tells Paul he’s seen the van he was kidnapped in around the scrapyard.

Paul panics and makes a call to Connor. But Vinny overhears the call and realises that Paul wasn’t kidnapped.

He realises Paul arranged the ‘kidnapping’ in order to con Liv out of her inheritance.

Paul kills Vinny?

Vinny confronts Paul. But Paull attacks his son (Credit: ITV)

When Vinny declares he’s going to tell Mandy the truth, Paul’s demeanour hardens.

A terrified Vinny backtracks as an unhinged Paul walks towards him. Soon Paul is pummelling his son to the ground. Vinny lies unconscious on the floor with blood trickling from his mouth.

Vinny is unconscious. But will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Paul stares at an unconscious Vinny and is convinced he’s killed him.

Will Vinny be okay, or has Paul killed him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

