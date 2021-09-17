Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paddy to go to prison after getting into bed with Kim?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Paddy makes a deal with Kim Tate, but will he live to regret his decision?

Could it land him in prison?

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy and Kim make a deal

Paddy can’t believe it when Marlon not only accepts Al as a potential investor in the pub but offers to sell him his entire stake.

Desperate Paddy has no where else to turn and finds himself outside Home Farm. He asks for Kim’s help to get rid of Al.

Paddy goes to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim argues that getting Al out of the HOP would actually be in her interests so she needs Paddy to sweeten the deal for her.

When a horse breeder tries to low-ball Kim over the value of her new stallion, she realises she can make use of Paddy’s desperation ahead of a crucial race.

She offers Paddy a pact; he dopes her horse for the money to keep Al out of the Woolpack.

Kim and Paddy make a deal (Credit: ITV)

Kim is satisfied when a wretched Paddy turns up at Home Farm to sell his soul by agreeing to dope her horse.

In a layby near the racecourse, a nervous Paddy is backed into a corner when Kim warns him that his problems could get worse if her doped horse doesn’t win the race it’s competing in.

Paddy to end up in prison

Kim’s horse wins the race (Credit: ITV)

Later Paddy is relieved when Kim returns to the layby, pleased that her horse won the race.

She hands Paddy an envelope full of cash.

Will Paddy be able to resist Kim’s offer to make this a regular assignment.

Could Paddy end up getting caught and going to prison?

