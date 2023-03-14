Emmerdale Spoilers: Paddy leaves Emmerdale?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have suggested that fan favourite Paddy Kirk may leave the village following his mental health crisis.

When Paddy announces that he is moving out of the Woolpack, his family and friends gather round to convince him to find somewhere for him to stay.

Will Paddy leave Emmerdale?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full below.

Paddy is making strides with his family and friends (Credit: ITV)

Tensions remain high between Paddy and Marlon

Marlon scraps his planned birthday celebrations after his falling out with Paddy.

Elsewhere, Mary is delighted that Rhona still wants to meet the new woman in her life – despite Marlon’s party having been cancelled.

Later in the pub, Mary enjoys her date with Faye.

Meanwhile, Mandy thinks that Paddy should make things right with Marlon.

Taking Mandy’s advice, Paddy calls around to apologise to Marlon.

Finally admitting what they mean to each other, the pair share a hug as if they’ll never let go.

Paddy’s friendship is the best birthday gift for Marlon. Aw!

Liam invites Paddy to move in with him… but Bear isn’t far behind (Credit: ITV)

Paddy prepares to move out of the Woolpack

The next day, Paddy feels grateful when Rhona trusts him in his return to work.

And later in the Woolpack back room, Paddy and Chas manage to have a civilised conversation.

They talk about how he’ll break the news to Eve that he’s be moving out.

But where is he going to?

Is Paddy planning to leave the village?

The next day, it’s clear Marlon’s concerned about Paddy leaving town. Liam realises and steps up.

He invites Paddy to move in with him.

Paddy is elated – but has Liam bitten off more than he can chew?

Liam is less excited when Bear moves in too, unnanounced.

Before long Paddy’s friends are all trying to support him.

But Paddy is still struggling with his feelings. Has he made the right move?

Or will he decide to leave altogether?

