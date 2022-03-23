Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy has a breakdown?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Paddy cannot cope in the wake of Marlon’s stroke.

But those around him think he needs to step up and do more.

Is Paddy about to crack under the pressure?

Rhona and Paddy are both struggling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy breaks

As Marlon and Rhona face the long recovery process in the hospital, Rhona is relying on Paddy for support.

However, he’s feeling under pressure and can’t cope.

The Dingles decide to send a video message to Marlon full of love from his friends and family.

But that sends Paddy into a spin as he worries he sounds fake.

He ends up recording a message that is totally inadequate, but doesn’t know what else to say.

Paddy knows he needs to help more, but can he? (Credit: ITV)

Paddy promises to do better

Meanwhile, Marlon’s session with his speech therapist leaves him feeling frustrated when he can’t form easy words.

Rhona can see his upset and tries to push him a bit harder, which causes the nurse to step in. She pulls Rhona to one side and tells her to go easy on Marlon, leaving Rhona feeling awful.

Paddy can see how low Rhona is feeling and wants to help. He promises Rhona he will do better and be there for her more.

However, Rhona is not convinced by his words.

And with Marlon banning all visitors, Paddy doesn’t know what to do for the best.

As the pressure increases on Paddy to step up and do more, can he support his friends?

Or is he heading for a breakdown of his own?

The vet once lost his temper with baby Eve (Credit: ITV)

Did Paddy have anxiety before?

Following the birth of baby Eve, Paddy struggled with anxiety.

He left the little girl in the car alone when he had to take Marlon to hospital with a suspected heart attack.

And he also lashed out at her screaming he “hated” her.

Paddy ended up visiting GP Manpreet, who talked to him about ways of coping with the stress he was under.

But as his issues rear their head again, it seems it still runs deep for him.

Will Paddy get the help he needs so he can be there to support Marlon and Rhona?

