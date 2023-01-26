Emmerdale spoilers for tonight show David Metcalfe taking drastic action as he spirals out of control.

David’s life has taken a downward turn recently and he totally loses control when he finds out his ex, Priya Sharma, is planning to move to London – and take daughter Amba with her!

What does David do when he gets the bad news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Frantic Priya comes to the conclusion that Amba has been kidnapped by David (Credit: ITV)

Amba goes missing in Emmerdale spoilers

With David fuming about Priya’s plans, he pretended all was fine last night before driving off with Amba on a supposed mini-break.

But when he doesn’t return tonight, it’s not long before Priya realises David’s taken her little girl.

Frantic Priya wants to phone the police but Jacob and Pollard manage to convince her to hold off – at least for a short while.

David is shocked when he finds Leyla at the door (Credit: ITV)

Leyla gets involved

With Priya desperate to find Amba and everyone worried about what David might do, Leyla decides to help in any way she can.

And David’s shocked when she arrives at the cottage where he’s holed up with Amba and Theo.

But things take a dark turn when Leyla accuses David of running away from his problems and David refuses to see sense.

Leyla threatens to call the police, so David locks her in the bathroom!

Meanwhile, back at the village Priya’s decided she can’t wait any longer for some help so she calls the cops.

Is it the end for David?

Bernice talks to Cathy about her heavy periods (Credit: ITV)

Cathy seeks help in Emmerdale spoilers

After confessing the truth to Bernice about her heavy periods, Cathy visits the doctor.

She is honest with Manpreet about her struggles and is relieved when Manpreet writes her a prescription for the pill.

Meanwhile, Bob tells her she can resit her mock exam.

Is Cathy’s nightmare finally over?

Mary and Kim are firm friends (Credit: ITV)

Kim advises Mary

As Mary dips her toe in the dating water for a third time, she’s nervous.

She turns to Kim for advice, but will it be the right kind?

Is it third time lucky for Mary?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will David be facing a future in jail? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!