Emmerdale spoilers reveal that next week’s episodes will see Chloe finally realise what we’ve all known for weeks – that creepy Noah has been stalking her!

But when Noah discovers the game is up, how will he react?

Are events about to take a dark turn in Emmerdale as Chloe confronts Noah – and he won’t let her go?

Chloe is in for a big shock (Credit: ITV)

Noah’s happy day

While Jacob is suspicious of Noah, he’s frustrated that nobody will listen to him.

Victoria decides to give him a hearing, but what will she think when Jacob tells her his theory that Noah stole Chloe’s keys and journal?

Meanwhile, Chloe is still smarting from Nate’s rejection.

So, when Noah suggests they hang out at his place, she’s happy to have someone giving her attention.

Noah’s delighted, and when they get to the house he puts on music that he knows Chloe likes.

But little does she know that Noah only has such good taste as he has been stalking her for weeks.

Noah’s seen all that Chloe has been up to (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Chloe’s horror

However, events take a turn when Chloe comes across her lost keys.

Of course, Noah stole the keys from her bag.

Suspicious, she confronts Noah about the discovery.

He tries to cover, and thinks he’s pulled the wool over Chloe’s eyes.

However, secretly Chloe’s starting to realise what might be happening – and she’s horrified.

Chloe finds out the sickening truth (Credit: ITV)

Chloe uncovers the terrible truth about Noah

Coming up with a plan, Chloe sends Noah out to get some snacks for their day together.

Eager to please, Noah heads out.

While he’s gone, Chloe heads to Noah’s laptop.

Soon, she’s rifling through files looking for evidence.

She’s horrified by what she finds – it’s worse then she ever thought. It’s clear that Noah has been stalking her for weeks.

Can Chloe get free? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Showdown with the stalker

Noah arrives home, happy with the treats he’s bought and looking forward to the day ahead.

Chloe is frosty with him, leaving him taken aback.

She confronts him with what she’s found.

Soon, the atmosphere changes as Noah reacts badly to her discovery.

He tries to grab back his laptop. Then traps Chloe in the house.

As his mum, Charity, walks into the house, how will she react to the terrifying scene in front of her?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

