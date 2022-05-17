Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Noah considers going on the run as his plea hearing approaches.

Noah was recently caught stalking Chloe Harris and his mum, Charity, reported him to the police.

But Noah is worried about going to prison and next week considers going on the run.

Noah wants to go on the run (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah goes on the run

Last week, Chloe was horrified when she found photos of herself on Noah’s laptop.

She realised he had been following her, taking photos, tracking her phone, breaking into her bedroom and watching her sleep through his drone.

When Charity found out she desperately wanted to keep the police out of it.

However after a conversation with Kim, she realised she needed to turn Noah in.

Charity reported her son and he was soon taken by Harriet to the police station.

In next week’s scenes, Noah’s solicitor informs him of his defence plea for his hearing the next day.

Noah simmers with resentment but manages to stay calm.

Charity’s in disbelief when Noah tells her he doesn’t want to plead guilty.

Later Amy scowls at Noah as he passes by her and the two end up exchanging words.

Back at home, Noah is rattled by his run in with Amy. He tells Charity that he wants to do a runner.

Charity doesn’t agree to go along with Noah’s plan and he heads out, frustrated.

Charity’s concerned about her son, given the conversation they’ve just had.

Will Noah plead guilty? (Credit: ITV)

Noah’s plea hearing

Later Sarah finds Noah sitting alone and she gets him to try and see sense by attending his court hearing.

Noah takes her words onboard but he’s unsure whether to plead guilty or not.

Meanwhile Charity is anxious.

Later at court, as the legal advisors reads out Noah’s charges, he asks him what he pleads.

What will Noah plead?

