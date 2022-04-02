Emmerdale SPOILERS: Noah Dingle in sick new plan for ex Chloe Harris

Emmerdale spoilers reveal villain Noah Dingle will hatch a sick new plan for ex Chloe Harris next week.

The teen terror has already proven himself to be a danger to the women of the village.

And next week, he decides to target his ex Chloe.

Noah hatches a sick plan for ex Chloe in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have witnessed how angry Noah has lashed out at various girls and women in the village.

Last month, he shouted vile abuse at Chloe because she moved on with Jacob Gallagher.

He also tried to get Amelia Spencer drunk so he could take advantage of her – but fortunately Chloe put a stop to it.

In return, he insulted her publicly and ruined any chances of winning her back.

But next week, when he catches her being harshly rejected by Nate Robinson, Noah tries to manipulate the situation for his own benefit.

Seeing an opportunity to get back in her good books, he attempts to lift her spirits.

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle sinks to new lows

He has no idea that Nate and Chloe spent the night together, as Nate struggles with the absence of his daughter Frankie.

Unfortunately Chloe thinks it’s the start of something – whereas Nate just wants to forget it happened.

Chloe even tries to get a job on his farm to get close to him.

With no other option, Nate cruelly rejects her – and Noah overhears.

Noah catches Chloe being rejected by Nate and takes advantage (Credit: ITV)

Using it to his advantage, he tries to make Chloe feel better and attempts to rebuild their friendship.

However, she doesn’t know what Noah truly has planned.

Instead, the sly teen is working on a vile new plan to get back at her for ending their relationship.

But what does he have in store?

