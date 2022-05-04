Emmerdale spoilers: ‘Knicker sniffer’ Noah caught out as he snoops through Chloe’s bedroom?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (May 4) reveal that stalker Noah is set to be caught in the act.

Meanwhile, there’s bad news for Marlon that leaves his nearest and dearest devastated.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Chloe has no idea what Noah is up to (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah sneaks and peeks

Creepy Noah gets some advice from Mack on how to win Chloe back.

Later, the two of them have a coffee. However, Noah can’t help himself and steals her keys from her bag.

Letting himself into her bedroom, he’s soon sneaking through Chloe’s possessions and is clearly relishing the experience.

However, there’s a shock when Chloe arrives home.

Noah hides in the wardrobe, desperately keeping quiet.

Is his creepy stalking finally about be be uncovered?

Rhona worries for her fiancé (Credit: ITV)

Marlon takes a step back

Having been taken to hospital, Marlon has an update on his condition.

The doctor reveals that following his pneumonia diagnosis, his recovery is likely to regress.

Marlon is downbeat, while Rhona is heartbroken at the news.

Bear blames himself for what happened as he took Marlon out of the house, leaving Paddy concerned for his dad.

Why is Leyla so edgy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla steps up for Jai

Leyla continues to go out of her way to support Jai, suggesting she books a hen do at The Hide to help him impress Kim. However, later she’s unsettled to see Suzy again.

Priya likes the idea of collaborating with Suzy, so for the sake of the business Leyla might have to get used to her being around.

But why is Leyla so wary of her friend?

Faith is hardly Mother Nature! (Credit: ITV)

Family time for Faith

Wanting to make things right with Cain, Faith continues to use Kyle as a route to get to Cain.

So, she arranges a gardening trip to the allotment with Kyle and Cain.

Once they’re there, it’s poor Dan finds himself roped into doing all the hard graft.

But will Faith and Cain finally start to work on their relationship?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

