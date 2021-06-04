Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nicola to cheat on Jimmy with Mack?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Nicola gets all glammed up to see Mack. But will she cheat on Jimmy?

In next week’s scenes Nicola finds out that it’s the day of Jimmy’s plea hearing. As she was unaware it was on that day, she isn’t able to attend, leaving them further apart than ever.

When Mandy hears Jimmy is intending to plead guilty, she’s determined to change his mind.

Mandy goes to court with Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

She tries to get him to see that going to prison isn’t going to fix anything for anyone.

Mandy steps in to accompany Jimmy to court.

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola cheats on Jimmy with Mack?

Meanwhile Nicola confides in Bernice about her martial woes and Mack is happy to confirm to Nicola that he’ll always be an option for her.

Will Nicola sleep with Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Soon Nicola gets all glammed-up as she appears to make a move on Mack at the scrapyard.

Mack thinks all of his dreams are coming true. Will Nicola cheat on Jimmy with Mack?

Jimmy confesses his feelings to Mandy

Later Jimmy gets home and it’s clear that he and Nicola are further estranged than ever and Jimmy can’t help but go back to see supportive Mandy in the salon.

He tells her that his feelings run deeper than friendship, but Mandy is gobsmacked. Her reaction leaves Jimmy immediately full of regret.

Mandy urges Jimmy to fight for his marriage.

Later Jimmy turns up to see a row going on with Juliette and Nicola. Things are not helped when Jimmy appears to take Juliette’s side.

Jimmy appears to take Juliette’s side (Credit: ITV)

Later Jimmy says he wants to move out and Nicola’s world comes crashing down around her.

With Jimmy negotiating privately with Juliette regarding custody, can Nicola fight for their marriage?

