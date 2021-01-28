Emmerdale spoilers reveal Nicola catches Laurel drinking. Will she get the help she needs?

Last year, Laurel and Jai made the difficult decision to end their pregnancy after discovering their unborn child has Down’s Syndrome

In next week’s scenes, a tortured Laurel fights her demons, tempted by a bottle of vodka in her cupboard.

She’s on the verge of pouring it down the sink when an alert from a pregnancy app on her phone delivers a cruel blow.

Nicola catches Laurel drinking (Credit: (ITV)

Soon Laurel succumbs to temptation and knocks back a glass. But Nicola bursts in and catches her best friend red-handed with the bottle.

Nicola is shocked. But soon her heart breaks for Laurel when she learns about her termination.

Will Laurel get the help she need? (Credit ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Little Kyle dies after getting caught up in Mack and Jamie’s feud?

Soon Jai arrives, having been called by Nicola. He reminds her that he knows what it’s like to struggle with addiction. Will Jai be able to help Laurel?

Emmerdale – When did Laurel’s alcohol addiction start?

Laurel’s addiction to alcohol began in 2014 when she was in a relationship with Marlon Dingle.

She ended up losing her job at the factory when she turned up drunk.

Laurel’s addiction led to numerous dangerous incidents, including when she choked on her own vomit whilst drunk.

Luckily, Marlon’s daughter April and Laurel’s son Arthur, who were in Laurel’s care at the time, called an ambulance and got her help.

Laurel’s struggle with addiction started in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Al REALLY leaving Emmerdale? Cain tells him to leave the village

However Laurel continued to drink and even attacked Marlon, landing him in hospital.

Later, in a drunk state, she ended up running over Marlon’s dog Daisy. After he threw her out, she soon ended up sleeping with a man after a one-night-stand, which led to her contracting an STI.

Eventually she started to get help after confessing to ex-husband Ashley.

Will she get help again?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.